Caldwell: ‘New players give Chesterfield extra options’

Gary Caldwell believes his recent transfer deals will give Spireites a timely boost.

The Chesterfield boss swopped to bring striker Diego De Girolamo in on a season-long loan deal from Bristol City.

And he has also bolstered his side’s defensive options with the capture of free agent Matt Briggs and a loan deal for central defender Zak Jules.

Caldwell said: “Diego gives us another option as he can play across the front line.

“Zak brings physicality, pace and power to our defence. He’s somebody I felt we needed to bring in and provide competition.”

“We looked at Zak in the summer to come back around is good for us.

“Matt Briggs is somebody with good experience & pace, his move came about a few days ago, we’re delighted to have him in. All three will be in the squad tomorrow.”

And he has also backed his players to turn around their poor start to the season, which has seen them rooted to the foot of the League Two table.

“We’re frustrated with start of the season, we have to turn it around quickly,” he added.

“There’s a number of reasons why we’ve conceded as many goals as we have and we’ve worked hard this week to put that right.

“Coventry are a good side, it’ll be a tough game and we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“We have to stick to what we believe in, we have a group of players ready to do something about it, I believe results will come.”