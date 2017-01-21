Caldwell makes two changes for first game in charge

Gary Caldwell has made two changes to the side who beat Coventry last Saturday as he takes charge of his first Town game.

Tom Anderson is still recovering from a concussion and misses out, while Kristian Dennis drops to the bench.

Coming into the side are Rai Simons and Gboly Ariyibi.

Simons is likely to partner Ched Evans up front.

For the visitors, in form striker Tom Elliott didn’t travel, along with fellow forward Lyle Taylor.

Midfielder Paul Robinson is suspended and Alfie Egan will make his full Football League debut in the centre of the park.

Chesterfield: Fulton, O’Neil, Donohue, Evatt, Hird, Ariyibi, Gardner, Nolan, O’Shea, Simons, Evans. Subs: Allinson, Ebanks-Blake, Martinez, Beesley, Dennis, Mitchell, Maguire.

AFC Wimbledon: Shea, Fuller, Kelly, Charles, Robertson, Whelpdale, Beere, Reeves, Egan, Barnett, Poleon. Subs: McDonnell, Bulman, Oakley, Francomb, Kaja, Owens, Sibbick.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton.

Assistants: Anthony Moore, Robert Atkin.