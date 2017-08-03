Caldwell invites fans along for the ride

Gary Caldwell’s new-look Chesterfield side begin their League Two journey on Saturday and the boss wants the fans along for the ride.

It will be a much changed Spireites side who run out at the Proact against Grimsby Town in the season opener this weekend, from the one that finished the previous campaign at Bramall Lane in April.

Ten of the 18 players who traveled to Sheffield United for the final outing of the 2016/17 season are no longer at the club.

In their place are new boys like the vastly experienced Chris O’Grady, on loan Sheffield United midfielder Louis Reed and former Championship defender Scott Wiseman.

It’s been a busy summer at the Proact, building towards the visit of the Mariners and a likely travelling support of around 2,700.

Grimsby fans will be housed in the traditional North Stand but they will also occupy a section of the East Stand.

Caldwell hopes they’ll be met with a big turnout of home fans, who came in for praise for their backing this summer.

A number of Town supporters even went out to Spain and Portugal to see their team in action for the matches against Benfica B and Middlesbrough.

“I think every first game of the season is a big occasion,” said Caldwell.

“The fans have been brilliant in the three games we’ve had here, the support has been fantastic.”

The former Wigan gaffer believes the Spireites fanbase have an even bigger part to play than anyone else at the Proact.

“I’ve said all along, if we’re going to go on a journey as a club, the fans are the most important people because they have to come along with us and get behind the team, take them to the success we want to bring,” he added.