Caldwell: ‘I will turn this around’

Gary Caldwell has pleaded with the Chesterfield faithful to stand by the club as he prepares a summer rebuild of the Spireites squad.

A big turnover of players is expected at the Proact Stadium and the Chesterfield manager believes the club will be stronger for it ahead of next season in League Two.

Gary Caldwell

The Spireites’ fate was sealed on Bank Holiday Monday when a 3-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United confirmed relegation from the third tier, with two games still to play.

It brings to an end the club’s three-year stay in League One and while naturally disappointed with defeat and the drop Caldwell was keen to look towards a brighter future.

Addressing the fans, Caldwell said: “Stay with us, I will turn this around.

“I know it’s disappointing but in the summer there will be a big turnaround in players and there will be a big turnaround in mentality. I believe in my staff, and I believe in the club that we can turn this around and come back stronger.”

The loss at Scunthorpe was the second time Chesterfield had tasted defeat in four days following the 4-0 home reverse to Southend United on Good Friday.

“I’m disappointed for everyone involved at the football club, but most importantly the fans,” said Caldwell, who has won just two from 17 since taking charge in January.

“They came in great numbers again (on Monday) and tried to back us, so it’s a big disappointment for everyone, but like any disappointment you have to look forward.

And added: “Next summer there has to be a massive rebuild of this football club and we have to come back stronger for it.”