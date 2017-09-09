Caldwell: ‘I can turn this around’

Under-fire Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell believes he is still the man for the job after an “embarrassing” thrashing at Crewe Alexandra.

It looked like men against boys as the Spireites sunk to a woeful 5-1 defeat at Gresty Road - their ninth game on the road without a win.

And Caldwell, whose side are back in the relegation zone, said: “I’m fully committed and I believe I can turn this around with time.

“I said to the players that no matter who’s in charge, they’ll have the same problems.

“They’ve had enough chances, certain players will be worried and they should be.

“Everyone should be embarrassed for what they have done to the football club in that game.

“I have to find the answers. I could have had two more players and it wouldn’t have made a difference.”

Nine goals shipped in their last two away games, and 22 in all competitions this season, shows there is an underlying problem.

And Caldwell has urged his side to look at themselves in the mirror.

The gaffer added: “It was embarrassing again. We could have conceded more if we’re being honest.

“I said to the players I’ll ultimately be the one who takes full responsibility.

“They have to look at themselves in the mirror and say ‘Am I doing enough? Am I man enough on the pitch? And am I giving everything I can for the football club?’.

“I think the issues we have our mental issues and the personnel who have those issues need to be out of the team.”