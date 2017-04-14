Caldwell hopes Town can mimic Wigan side he captained to ‘incredible run’

Five years ago this week Gary Caldwell captained Wigan Athletic to a win over Manchester United in an incredible run that secured Premier League safety.

The Chesterfield boss has drawn parallels between the scenario the Latics faced and the one staring his Spireites in the face.

With four games remaining Town are nine points from safety, sitting second bottom.

The Spireites’ final quartet of fixtures, starting today at home to Southend, includes encounters with three sides in League One’s top seven.

It’s a mountainous task for a Chesterfield side who have failed to put together an impressive run of form all season.

But Caldwell draws on his experience as Wigan skipper half a decade ago to insist that anything can still happen.

“We were the best team in the country that year in the last 11 games, we had the best form of any team in the Premier League,” he said.

“Before that we were the worst.

“Football can change quickly, I know that from that experience.

“We not only beat Manchester United, we beat Liverpool away, Arsenal away, Newcastle United at home who were chasing Champions League.

“We went on an incredible run that nobody expected us to do.”

Chesterfield go into today’s game on the back of a draw with promotion hopefuls Bolton and last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Port Vale.

Those results and the performances that earned them, give Caldwell belief that this Town outfit can mimic his 2011/12 Wigan side.

“It’s a similar situation now, everyone has written us off,” he said.

“I think we’re coming into form and I can see the group really coming together.

“The next four games really excite me.”

Chesterfield will be without the injured Ched Evans and the suspended Jon Nolan and David Faupala today.