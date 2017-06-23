Caldwell has been prepared for midfielder’s departure since end of last season

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell has been prepared for the exit of Jon Nolan since the completion of the 2016/17 season.

The midfielder, who spent just one season with the Spireites having been signed by Danny Wilson last summer, penned a three-year deal with Shrewsbury last week.

Nolan, 25, earned promotion to League Two with Grimsby Town in the 2015/16 season and promptly made the step up to League One with Chesterfield.

Last term he played 37 times for Town and was expected to be part of Caldwell’s rebuild ahead of a promotion push.

But the manager was aware that a move was likely.

“He had intimated at the end of the season he wanted to stay in League One so I was always ready for an offer coming in, he obviously knew there would be offers coming in for him,” said the Scot.

“I was ready for that and when the club were happy with the figures we received it was always something that could happen.

“We wish him all the best at Shrewsbury and we move on.”

If Caldwell is disappointed at losing a player who coped admirably with League One football in his debut EFL season, he’s not expressing it.

Instead, he’s remaining philosophical: “I think every player is different, you have to respect their own agenda and what they want to do.

“What I want is people who are 100 per cent committed to this club and I believe we’re building a squad that will have that.”