Caldwell expects Tuesday’s second half performance for 90 minutes against Rovers today

Chesterfield have been told to replicate their second half performance against Rotherham United for the duration of today’s visit of Doncaster Rovers.

The Spireites were beaten 3-1 on Tuesday night but put in a vastly improved display after the break.

That’s the kind of show boss Gary Caldwell expects for 90 minutes at the Proact this afternoon.

“We need to take exactly how we played the second half into the start of the game, for a whole 90 minutes to get a result to give us confidence to go into the start of the season,” he said.

“We go into every game, whether it’s training or a friendly game of tennis when we were away, playing to win.”

Today is Caldwell’s last chance to see his men in game action before the League Two kick-off in a week’s time, when Grimsby visit the Proact.

“It will be another opportunity to look at different things and be clear on formation and personnel, so that against Grimsby we are set to go and win a game of football,” he said.

“And then on top of that, win another 45 after that.

“It’s a long season, we’re making progress and we have issues we have to address.

“We know that the real games, when points are at stake are what matters.”

Caldwell acknowledges that his squad isn’t the finished article yet but he’s not concerned by the issues he’s spotted, or the lack of goals in recent friendlies.

Town have scored just twice in their last five outings.

“There’s a lot of things we have to work on, we know that and we are working on it,” said Caldwell.

“Pre-season is a funny thing, I’ve played in some where you score loads of goals but come the first game you score none, I’ve played where you’ve scored none but then bang in four on the opening day of the season.

“Nothing will be judged until we start playing games that matter.”