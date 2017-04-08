Search

Caldwell expects Port Vale to resemble their ‘creator’ today

Gary Caldwell, left, pits his managerial wits against Michael Brown, right, today

Gary Caldwell, left, pits his managerial wits against Michael Brown, right, today

0
Have your say

Gary Caldwell expects to meet a team in the image of their ‘creator’ today at the Proact.

The Chesterfield boss says he’s well acquainted with Port Vale gaffer Michael Brown, who was a tough, uncompromising midfielder.

Brown accrued 105 yellow cards in a 476-game career and was sent off seven times.

Port Vale have been issued with a grand total of 86 cards in League One so far this season, 84 of them yellow.

Caldwell, a neighbour of the Valiants manager, said: “It will be a difficult game.

“I know the manager really well. He was a really aggressive player who had a fantastic career. I think his teams will play in a similar way.”

Caldwell and his assistant Steve Eyre embarked on a scouting mission in mid-week when Port Vale lost 3-0 Rochdale.

They sit two points above the drop zone today ahead of a visit to Chesterfield, who are second from bottom.

“They started pretty well actually and up until the sending off were in the game,” he said.

“Even after they showed a bit of fight and stuck at it.

“They’re fighting for their lives and I think every game in League One is competitive, tomorrow will be no different.”

Back to the top of the page