Caldwell delighted with Spireites attitude in first pre-season win at Sheffield FC

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell was delighted with the attitude of his players in their pre-season opener at Sheffield FC.

The Spireites won 4-1 thanks to goals from Ian Evatt, Kristian Dennis, Dion Donohue and Ricky German.

Caldwell fielded completely different sides in each half and felt his squad completed their objective.

“I think the objective was to see some things we’re working on on the training pitch,” he said.

“I thought we played the ball out from the back confidently, stuff we’ve been working on, our reaction to losing possession was excellent, we really pressed high and forced them into mistakes.

“Some of the key things I asked for I saw.

“I’m looking for top attitudes and mentality and I thought I saw that tonight from everyone.

“I’m delighted with that.”

Chesterfield took the lead on 11 minutes when Evatt powered home a header from Connor Dimaio’s free-kick.

The goal helped Town settle and they began to dominate, creating a wealth of chances.

Teenager Charlie Wakefield was particularly impressive in the middle and supporters got their first glimpse of new boys Joe Anyon, Brad Barry, Scott Wiseman and Gozie Ugwu.

Dennis doubled the lead on 33 minutes, running onto Dimaio’s through ball and rolling it home under Chris Butt, who had earlier produced a remarkable triple save to keep his side in it.

A couple of minutes after the break, the ‘second’ Chesterfield side to feature made it 3-0, Donohue beating Butt from distance.

The second period was more of an even affair at times, but Chesterfield repeatedly found an outlet down the right in Ify Ofoegbu.

Sheffield FC hit back through Jack Marsden after a defensive mix up, before Ofoegbu supplied a ball over the top, German beat Butt to it and found the empty net to complete the scoring.

Sheffield FC: Souter, Turner (Dawson 37), Algar, Turnbull, Varley, Magee, Robson, Travis, Morris, Gascoigne, Gregory. Subs: Roney, Butt, Carter, Howe, Ibrahim, Johnson, Cusworth, Marsden, Booth, Royles.

Chesterfield: Anyon, Barry, Wiseman, Evatt, Mitchell, Dimaio, Smith, Wakefield, Rowley, Dennis, Ugwu. Second half: Parkin, McGinn, Hird, Donohue, Maguire, Binnom-Williams, Brownell, Sinnott, German, Brewster, Ofoegbu. Subs: Hand.

Ref: Tom Bramall. Assistants: Josh Bramall, Hristo Karaivanov.

Goals: Marsden 60; Evatt 11, Dennis 33, Donohue 48, German 83

Attendance: 667