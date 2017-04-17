Caldwell: Defeat summed up our season

Dejected Gary Caldwell says today’s 3-1 defeat to Scunthorpe United summed up their miserable season.

The defeat finally confirmed relegation as toothless spireites failed to get the win they needed.

An own goal from Paul McGinn and Ivan Toney’s double either side of the break confirmed their return to League Two after just three seasons away.

The visitors bagged themselves a late consolation through Tom Anderson.

Caldwell said: “That game summed up our season.

“We were good in spells early on and shot ourselves in the foot with the first goal.

“Second goal was another mistake and we lost our way for 20 minutes.

“We played some nice stuff when we came out aggressively in the second half, and then we shot ourselves in the foot again with the third goal.

“We’re a nice football team, we are nice in too many areas and we need to be nastier. We need to become nastier as a team over the summer.

“There will be change at this football club next year.

“When you’re making the same mistakes each weeks it means that you need change, and there will be.

“We’re already working towards that and now it’ll be all systems go.

“We know our fate and now it’s about making sure that team’s good enough to come straight back up.

“You need a stronger mentality at the start of the game.

“We need to be brave, I don’t mean brave about going and kicking the ball, but in terms of getting the ball and closing the opposition down.

“Too often we don’t seem to have it at the crucial moments.

“We will be physically, tactically, mentally and technically next year for the challenge we face.

“For too long the club has been going along, and they just stayed up near the end and it needs change to freshen it up.

“There needs to be new players, and new characters next season.

“We’ll have a big pre season so the players are ready for big challenges in League Two.

“We always knew there would be a turnaround of players, how many we’ll need to take a look at it in the summer.”

Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk for further reaction