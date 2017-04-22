Caldwell bemoans Chesterfield’s lack of cutting edge

Gary Caldwell bemoaned Chesterfield’s inability to turn attacking possession into clear cut chances and goals after a 2-1 defeat by Charlton at the Proact.

Town did have the majority of the possession in their final home game of the season and managed to produce 14 shots - a rare occurrence for a side who have struggled going forward during the 2016/17 campaign.

But Caldwell wasn’t overly impressed with what they did when they got near the Addicks’ box.

“I think overall it was a poor game, both teams didn’t really hit the form I’m sure they both can,” he said.

“Second half we played well up to the final third where too many things that should result in shots on target and goals petered out.

“I can’t fault the players’ effort, I can’t fault some of the play up to the final third.”

Any attacking intent the Spireites might have shown did little to impress the manager, whose side will play in League Two next season.

“It’s too little, too late,” he said.

“The encouragement is that the players kept going, they kept trying and that’s what I asked for.

“I know in my head what I’m doing for next year and the players will be told at the right opportunity for myself and the club, to start moving forward.”

One positive was the introduction of another academy product to the first team, midfielder Jack Brownell.

The teenager made a late appearance from the bench and Caldwell hopes to see more of him in the future.

“Good to get him that opportunity, to give him the experience and prepare him for pre-season and hopefully more game time next year,” he said.

Chesterfield now face the unenviable task of facing champions Sheffield United in the final game of the season next Sunday.

For Caldwell, this week will be no different to any other.

“Work hard and prepare as we normally do to go and try and win a game of football,” he said.

“It’s obviously going to be a big challenge but we have to try and stand up to it and spoil the party.”