Caldwell backs his physical front five to ‘dominate’

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell has backed his ‘physical’ front line to dominate in League Two next season.

And he appears excited by their collective abilities, led by marquee signing Chris O’Grady.

The former Sheffield Wednesday man has come in for praise from many quarters following his displays in pre-season and thanks to his vast experience has been tipped to cause League Two defences real problems.

But he’s not alone in impressing Caldwell.

“I think all our strikers are going to dominate if I’m being honest,” he said.

“The team are lucky they have a centre-forward (O’Grady) they can look at who is a man who leads the line, runs about, does his fair share of work defensively and is a real focal point for the team.

“Delial (Brewster) poses a different problem – he could probably get his shots away quicker on his left foot but for a young player he’s got pace and power, he’s going to be a threat.

“Against Sheffield United Gozie (Ugwu) came on and was excellent, against Rotherham he won the ball back and caused a real threat down the right.

“Ricky (German) came on (against Sheffield United) and proved he’s got something and we know what Kristian (Dennis) can do. We have great options and physicality up front.”

Caldwell has used his friendlies to try out various combinations, although a calf injury to last season’s top goalscorer Dennis has kept him out.

All five of the club’s strikers have found the net in the summer schedule, teenager German leading the way with three goals.

One of the men tasked with supplying the strikers expects Chesterfield to be a handful going forward.

“With the strikers we’ve got we’re going to be a big threat,” said Brad Barry.