Caldwell added new leaders but explains why captain ‘fantastic’ kept his armband

Gary Caldwell went out of his way to add leaders to his Chesterfield squad this summer, but one of last season’s players still ended up as captain.

In the eyes of fans, there was only ever going to be one man fit the for the role.

And in the end the sheer weight of the arguments in favour of that man convinced Caldwell to keep Ian Evatt as skipper.

“You need leaders in the team, you need men and we’ve managed to do that, that was something we wanted,” said the manager.

“But Evo has been fantastic since I came to the club and this summer has shown his real commitment to the club with the work he’s put in, the shape he’s got in.”

With great power comes great responsibility and Caldwell is pinning a lot on the broad shoulders of the 35-year-old.

“I’m expecting a big season from him and everyone else,” said Caldwell.

“He will be the leader of this team.

“It’s his club, I think he’s been here in a few spells and that affiliation means a lot to him.

“It’s important he shows that to the other players, what this club means.”

Evatt first played for the Spireites back in the 2003/04 season under Roy Roy McFarland who eventually made him club captain.

After 89 appearances and 10 goals he was bought by Queens Park Rangers.

But after gaining Championship and Premier League experience he returned to Town in 2013 and has gone on to add another 151 appearances, six goals and a League Two title to his Chesterfield CV.