Burnley’s Anderson delighted to be back at the Proact and targetting a 40-game stint

As much as Tom Anderson admires and respects Sam Hird and Ian Evatt, he’s hoping to break up their defensive partnership.

The Burnley centre-half, who joined Chesterfield on loan this week for the rest of the season, is targetting a 40-game campaign in his second stint as a Spireite.

He’s delighted to be back.

“I got first wind of it on Sunday, there were rumours of it happening and I was waiting until Wednesday hoping for it to be done as quickly as it could,” he said.

“As soon as I got the nod it was on I was straight up here.

“It’s what I’ve wanted for the last few years and I haven’t managed to get it, it’s my first season long loan and hopefully I can get a good 40 games under my belt and do what I did last year, do my best and help get the club to where they want to be.

“I’ve just got to do the simple things and do them well.”

The loan move will give Anderson a much greater chance of first team football than if he remained with his Premier League parent club.

He believes it’s the only way he’ll learn.

“At my age it’s important to play games. As a defender you learn from games, you get more mature and hopefully I can do that.

“That’s the good thing about playing proper football, it’s not too nicey, nicey, there’s something on it, teams want to win and it gives it an edge. You want to do all you can to get three points.

The 22-year-old first arrived at the Proact midway through the 2015/16 campaign while Evatt was out injured, and formed a solid partnership with Hird.

This season Evatt and Hird have been Danny Wilson’s centre-half pairing, but Anderson will provide stiff competition.

“Hirdy and Evo are so experienced and it’s brilliant for me to be playing with them,” he said.

“I’ll have to see what the gaffer does, hopefully I can play as many games as I can.

“Last year playing with Hirdy was great, he was brilliant with me, helped me feel relaxed and comfortable. We’ll see what happens.”

Anderson’s stay at the Proact will also afford him the chance to work under a central defender who has been there and done that, in Town’s assistant manager Chris Morgan.

Last season Morgan spent time working with Anderson after training sessions and the youngster appreciates his input.

“Morgs played in the Premier League, who better to learn from?” he said.

“I really enjoyed it last time, great coaches and great lads.

“The gaffer and Morgs were brilliant with me, great to work with.

“Morgs was always giving me advice, helping me through games and training, hopefully that can happen again.”

The first game of his second spell as a Spireite could come this Saturday at Wimbledon, and Anderson is in a more confident frame of mind than when he made his debut last season.

“I think I am (more confident),” he said.

“Last time I didn’t know if I was good enough to play at this level, but I did alright and I’ll work hard and try and do the same this season.”