Brown tips Town for good season after seeing his Vale side beaten

Following a summer of 16 new signings, Port Vale arrived at the Proact with an air of mystery around them.

However, after failing to make their chances count in the first half hour they failed to made any impact on the game and eventually lost to a much better organised Chesterfield side.

Manager Michael Brown said: “I thought we were excellent for the first 30 minutes. I was very very pleased with how much possession that we did have, I wouldn’t have envisaged us having that much but you’ve got to score. We had lots of corners, lots of the ball, but we didn’t put it in the back of the net, and you’ve got to score.

“They changed it slightly, they had the ball for maybe three or four minutes of the spell and they managed to scored and I think that, ultimately, was the difference.”

He tipped the Spirates for a good season: “I think they’re a good team in this league, I mean I’ve been saying it all week. What they’ve done and what they’re bringing in.”

Asked on why they didn’t make their dominance count he said: “I don’t know, maybe somebody having that extra bit of belief, bit of confidence, composure, making that different run, gambling a little bit, and that bit of quality.”

Brown also said that he hoped to bring in a few more faces before the end of August, he added: “There certainly are some positives, yes we’re disappointed to lose a game, we get that, I’m sure at Chesterfield, here, that’s their first win. they will have been disappointed with where they’ve been. W’ve both got new teams, new systems, obviously the window is this week and if we can add to that, get some of the injured boys back, hopefully we can get a settled team.”

Brown was twice booed during the game, both at half-time and after removing the on loan Ben Whitfield, was subject to chants of ‘you don’t know what you’re doing’.