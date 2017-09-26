Branston on questioning players, engaging with fans and the new gaffer

Guy Branston said he questioned how much the Chesterfield players were hurting at half-time and believed he got a response despite losing 3-2 to Yeovil.

The Spireites had a poor first half and found themselves 2-0 down going into the break, before fighting back to draw level.

But defensive frailties appeared once more and cost them at the death, the visitors snatching a late winner.

Caretaker boss Branston revealed the content of his half-time rant.

“What are you doing lads first half? It’s an uphill battle against Yeovil Town. We’re Chesterfield Football Club and I said that at half-time,” he said.

“Hairdryer, whatever you want to call it. I questioned them as people, questioned how much it hurt them, questioned how much they’re in it for the football club and got a response.

“Second half they’re listening to game plans, they understand what I want and they execute.

“Obviously we lose 3-2 and I’m gutted but this is the situation we’re in.”

At 2-2 it looked like Chesterfield were the more likely side to go and win it, but a counter attack and back post header from James Bailey sealed the victory for Yeovil.

Branston said he didn’t want to settle for a point.

“Am I looking to not win a football match as an interim manager? I’m trying to win a football match.

“That’s why I didn’t change things at the end to see out the draw against Yeovil, I don’t want to draw against Yeovil - I want to beat Yeovil.”

And he said defending was an issue again for Town, who have shipped 21 goals in 10 League Two matches and sit second bottom.

“Three or four years there’s been a problem here with the defence, I’m not going to lie. I’ve been in the building five months, made claims, made statements about this,” he said.

“We are where we are because of it, and not scoring goals.

“You’ve got to do better.”

But he did single out one of his back four for praise, youngster Laurence Maguire who came on in an enforced swap inside six minutes after an injury to Zak Jules.

“When Maguire came in I thought he did really well, what a great kid,” said the interim manager.

“He’s absolutely having a go for me in training, he doesn’t start because Zak has done really well.”

Jack Lester, the man the club hope to unveil as their new boss later this week, was present at the Proact this evening - 24 hours after Branston said he didn’t feel the Forest U23s coach was the right ‘sort of fit’ for the Spireites in their current predicament.

Speaking after the defeat Branston said that, although he still hadn’t been informed if Lester was indeed the man being brought in by the club, there would be no problem between them.

“Why would there be an issue? I didn’t even know he’s applied, I still don’t know if he’s applied,” he said.

“This is the thing that I think you lot try and catch me out with.

“The big thing for me is that I’m the man willing to answer your questions and he wasn’t on the list I’ve seen then all of a sudden we’re in with him, talking to him, you’re stating we’re talking to him and we’ve got this man and this man coming in with him.

“I’m reading it but I’ve still not heard from the bosses, so what can I do?

“Of course I’ll shake his hand, he’s a legend here, simple.”

Branston, who says he’s ‘100 per cent’ ready to go back to his role as director of recruitment and development, engaged with fans before the second half started and understood why they had booed the players off after the first 45 minutes.

“I like the interaction with fans from time to time, it takes the pressure bug out of it, you’re normal, you can’t sit there and clap that first half tonight but after we’re coming off I’m hearing them clap it’s a nice feeling because you know they’ve had a go.

“First half they’re booing, so what? Get on with it. I’ve been booed most of my career by the opposition, I want to be clapped by my fans.”

He also reiterated that Ian Evatt and Jordan Sinnott, left out of the squad for the second consecutive game, had impressed him on the training ground.

“Ian Evatt, been brilliant, Jordan Sinnot been brilliant,” he said.

“Ian has been top drawer for me and I will state that to the new manager, Jordan has been brilliant, just carried on training as normal.

“Some people have got to miss out and they’ve missed out.”