Branston looking at players for two 2017/18 Chesterfield sides

Guy Branston says he’s looking at potential signings for a Chesterfield side that could yet be in one of two divisions next season.

Although relegation looks certain, the new head of recruitment and development is keeping an open mind on the kind of players they’ll need.

“That was my remit when I was in for the interview, players for League One and League Two,” he said.

“At the minute I’m looking for both.

“Unfortunately it’s an option that we might be in League Two.

“If the players can get us out of this situation it’s fantastic.

“If we fall into the division below there might be players from my first list for League One that still want to come to the club because it’s a big club.”

Branston isn’t just looking outside the Proact for next season’s squad however.

And the coaching staff might just have learned that they’ve been given extra duties.

“I have to understand what’s already in the building and what’s staying in the building with existing contracts,” said Branston.

“There’s some experienced staff and we’ve got to tap into the information they see.

“I call them free scouts, they’re already working at the club and watching football every day.

“We will collate that information and all sit down to digest it.”