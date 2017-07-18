Boss pitches an idea to stretch visitors

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell wants visiting teams to be at full stretch at the Proact Stadium next season, so he’s ordered the pitch to be widened.

The Spireites have made the playing surface as wide as possible ahead of the new League Two season.

And Caldwell hopes it will help alleviate an issue his side encountered last season.

“I just always felt last season when we did try and play that teams could bank up against us and made it difficult to play through,” he said.

“The way we want to play we need width with the wing-backs and we want opportunities to play through the middle.

“To get the bigger pitch will suit us in doing that.”

Caldwell has predominantly set his side up in a 3-5-2 formation in pre-season.

New signings Jerome Binnom-Wiliams – currently out injured – and Bradley Barry have been lining up on the left and right side respectively to provide the width Caldwell desires.

But the Scot has also changed things to a flat back four with a midfield diamond and has said he wants different options when it comes to shape.

He recently described the versatility of Dion Donohue as key to being able to play different ways.