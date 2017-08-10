Boss not worried over midfielder’s old injury

The knee injury sustained by midfielder Robbie Weir last season actually helped the Spireites to land his signature.

Boss Gary Caldwell says he has no real concerns over the fitness of the Northern Irishman, or his ability to play a big part for Town in League Two this season.

And he has enjoyed the luxury of being able to run the rule over the 28-year-old in a trial period.

“Because he had it (last season’s injury) we managed to get him in on trial,” said the boss.

“If he hadn’t I don’t think we’d have had that opportunity.

“I think it’s always good to get people in and have a look at them before you sign them.

“If everyone could do that I’m sure they would, it gives you that connection, you get to know the player a bit and see strengths and weaknesses.”

Weir has impressed Caldwell with his work ethic and ability to handle the physical work they’ve given him.

“Having worked with Robbie I don’t see any problems, he’s going to work extremely hard.

“Injuries are something we have to live with, especially contact injuries. Soft tissue injuries we’ve limited to very little because of the staff we’ve brought in and the work they put in so with Robbie I’ve no real worries about him.

“But in football you never know what can happen.”

Weir made his competitive debut in Saturday’s defeat by Grimsby and earned the sponsors’ Man of the Match award.