Boss declares Lee fit and ready to battle for his spot

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell has declared Tommy Lee fit and ready to fight for his place in the team.

The goalkeeper has made a quicker than expected return to action after a year out through shoulder issues.

And having featured for some part of the pre-season games against Stoke City Under 23s and Doncaster Rovers, Lee looks set to battle new boy Joe Anyon for that spot between the posts.

Addressing Lee’s return, Caldwell said: “He’s fit. He’s worked extremely hard to get to the level he’s at.

“He had a serious injury and we’re delighted to have him back.

“It’s great for him to be back on the pitch and we have two fantastic goalkeepers who will help and push each other to fight for that number one spot.”

When pressed on whether or not Lee could be expected to provide the last line of defence in a ‘real’ match, the boss said: “I think it’s up to him.

“On Friday he made an outstanding save when he came out and blocked a shot from three yards away.

“We see him every day in training and he’s competing with Joe for that spot.

“We will pick a team every week that we feel is the best team.”

This will be 31-year-old Lee’s 10th season as a Spireite.

His first run out at the Proact for over a year was met with a standing ovation on Saturday – the significance of which didn’t pass Caldwell by.

“I said to him as he came on, I didn’t know you were that much of a legend here Tommy, with the ovation he got,” he added.