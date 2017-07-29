Boss asks for ruthlessness and aggression and players deliver against Doncaster

Have your say

On Tuesday Gary Caldwell demanded ruthlessness and aggression from his players and today against Doncaster, they delivered.

Chesterfield were 4-0 winners over Rovers and although it was the visitors who ended the game with 10 men, it was the Spireites who looked the hungrier, more physical side.

Caldwell was delighted that the squad responded to his demands.

“That was the main emphasis of the pre match team talk and yesterday we spoke about it and trained in that manner,” he said.

“Often it’s difficult, you don’t want to kick your team mates. But we have to train with that intensity that allows us to play like that.

“That was probably my biggest positive from the day, the way we played off the ball and the hunger we had to get it back.”

There were few negatives for the Scot on a day that saw Town hit the net through four different players and give important minutes to players returning from injury, like Kristian Dennis, Jordan Sinnott and Tommy Lee.

And it meant Chesterfield finished their pre-season schedule on a high.

Caldwell said: “It was what we needed.

“We’ve had a difficult pre-season, physically the boys have worked very hard. Every game has been a difficult match, so to come out with a win in the manner we did win is great for confidence going into next week.

“The way we played, the patience, the width - it was wave after wave of attacks, it wasn’t like we let them off the hook at any point.

“It was a good exercise for us to have the opportunity to play against 10 men.”

The only worrying moments for Town were enforced substitutions, Ian Evatt and Brad Barry both limping off.

But Caldwell isn’t concerned about the knocks.

“It’s just a dead leg (for Evatt), just a precaution he came off.

“You don’t need to be a hero in pre-season, he’ll be ready for next week.

“Brad just got a kick so he’ll be fine.”

Someone else Caldwell expects to be ready is Scott Wiseman.

The defender missed today’s game after feeling tightness in his groin so was left out as precaution.