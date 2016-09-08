Blow for Spireites as Dan Jones needs yet another operation

Chesterfield have been dealt another cruel injury blow, with Dan Jones set to go under the knife yet again.

The left-back first broke his ankle last November in a game against Swindon.

That was the last Chesterfield fans saw of him in first team action in the 2015/16 season after his operation to have two metal screws put in place.

A brief comeback in the reserves towards the end of last season was halted due to irritation in his foot and a second operation was needed to take one of the screws out of his foot.

This season he played just one competitive game, again against Swindon, before being forced out of action by the same joint.

And today Danny Wilson revealed that, after a second opinion was sought, the club now know the extent of Jones’ problem – and it means more surgery.

Wilson said: “Dan needs another operation, a bone graft on his foot.

“I’d expect him to be out for between two and three months.”

Although it’s another long period on the sidelines for the 29-year-old, Wilson says there is some solace in discovering once and for all what the problem was.

He said: “I think it’s settled his mind a little bit because they know exactly what it is. We’ve been jumping from one thing to another for months and not been able to pin it down.

“Thankfully now we know what it is and the surgeon seems to know exactly what it is and expects to be able to remedy it, so that’s good news in the long term.

“Short-term it’s a frustration for Dan but that’s football, there’s nothing you can do.”

With Wilson insisting in his weekly press conference that the club weren’t seeking to enter the free agent market, Dion Donohue is expected to continue deputising for Jones.

But the manager hopes he’ll get Jones back in the squad in time to make a big impact this season.

“By the time he does come back there’s still a hell of a lot of football still to play, we’ll have 20-plus games still to play, if not more,” he said.

“There’s a lot still to look forward to.”