Binnom-Williams: ‘Much more to come from me’

Jerome Binnom-Williams believes Town fans will see much more from him when he’s fully fit.

The left winger played his first 90 minutes today for Chesterfield, on his home debut, in a much needed 1-0 win over high flying Exeter.

He was delighted to make a full appearance after coming back from ankle surgery, but insists there’s more to come.

“I’m happy to get a win in my first 90 minutes,” he said.

“I thought I did alright. When I get much fitter and get used to the 90 minutes I’ll do much better.

“It was a bit tough for me but I needed to dig in deep with the boys and make sure we ground out the result.”

The 22-year-old felt the first half wasn’t Town’s best display but he was pleased with the team’s showing after the break, particularly when Exeter threw the kitchen sink at their Proact hosts.

It put to bed the disappointment of last week’s late conceded equaliser at Swindon.

“Last week we were disappointed but it was a point away from home.

“Today we did alright in the first half, could have done much better but in the second half we dug in, played some good football and of couse Denno puts it in the net.”

He’s already tuning his attention to Tuesday’s vital clash against Forest Green Rovers, another side in the bottom seven in League Two.

“The spirit has gone up, don’t get me wrong we’ve been in good spirits the last few weeks because we’ve done well but results just haven’t gone our way,” he said.

“We need to stick together, keep concentrating and make sure we prepare for Tuesday to grind out another result.

“We’ll come in tomorrow and prepare for Tuesday, stay level headed and concentrate.”