Binnom-Williams display against the Blades ‘nudged’ him into Lester’s thinking at Swindon

The way Jerome Binnom-Williams came through a friendly against Sheffield United helped him force his way into Jack Lester’s plans at Swindon.

The left-sided player made his Town debut in the second half of a 2-2 draw after months out with a broken ankle.

Binnom-Williams impressed with his cameo, but it wasn’t always Lester’s plan to reintroduce him.

“I reacted to the situation. “Last week we played a behind-closed-doors game at Bramall Lane and he coped well, physically. “That nudged the thinking. It was slightly ahead of schedule but you could see the increase in tempo of the game he’s been chucked into and he coped admirably.

“He’s not match fit so the best is yet to come.”