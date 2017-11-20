Bid for the Spireites could come in this month from interested party

Chesterfield director Ashley Carson says the club understands a bid may be received from a potential new owner by the end of the month.

Addressing rumours of a potential takeover that surfaced over the weekend, the company secretary revealed that a meeting has taken place with an interested party.

While the identity of the potential buyer remains confidential, Carson told the Derbyshire Times it’s foreign investment behind the interest.

“It’s obvious we need new money coming into the club and in the new year it will be my priority to start to look for that again,” he said.

“There has been someone contact the club and we are to expect a bid.

“A meeting has taken place and we understand a bid is to come in before the end of the month, they’re very interested.”

Club owner Dave Allen took the club off the market in July when enquiries from an interested party fizzled out.

But Carson says bids are welcome again.

“If anyone is serious I would encourage them to get in touch with me, I’m open to people talking to me with a sensible offer,” he said.

Carson also revealed that being bottom of League Two has, perhaps predictably, had an adverse affect on the club’s financial position - along with the managerial upheaval due to a poor start to the season.

“The cost of the position at the bottom of the league is costing us in terms of fans coming through the door, which heavily impacts the revenue cash wise,” he said.

“The cost to replace the management has been around £200,000.”