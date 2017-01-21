Best form of defence is...Caldwell on how Town will nullify Dons threats

Chesterfield will look to nullify AFC Wimbledon’s obvious threats today by imposing their own style of play on the game.

Boss Gary Caldwell says the Spireites are well aware of what the Dons will attempt to do at the Proact today and they’re ready to deal with it.

Wimbeldon’s targetman Tom Elliott is in a rich vein of form with 11 goals in 33 games this season.

Five of those goals have come since the start of December.

Caldwell said Chesterfield, who have struggled with physical frontmen this season, wouldn’t just be focusing on stopping the 6ft 4ins striker, however.

“I think it’s a little bit simplistic (to focus on one striker). You have to be aware of their threats,” he said.

“Their threats are their direct style of play, they’re a threat from set plays so we have to be ready for that.

“If we keep the ball, first and foremost, then they can’t hurt us.

“We have to be brave as well in possession, look to play in our style of play, look to get our attacking minded players on the ball.

“If we can do that then it doesn’t really hurt us.”

Caldwell insists his side are up for the challenge, whatever form it comes in.

“We are prepared and we will be ready for anything they throw at us,” he said.

