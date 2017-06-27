Benfica B and ‘top Championship club’ will be opponents for Spireites on tour

Chesterfield have confirmed they will take on Benfica B and a ‘top Championship club’ during their pre-season tour in Spain and Portugal.

Benfica B provide the first test for Gary Caldwell’s new-look side on Tuesday 11th July at Ayamonte Stadium, a 25km drive from the club’s base for the week in Huelva.

Supporters will be welcome at the ground with free entry.

The next day and on the Friday Town fans can also watch the club train, before a game against a Championship outfit on the Saturday in Portugal.

That game will take place at Complexo Desportivo de Vila Real de Santo Antonio just across the border.

Chesterfield say there may be a €10 entry fee for that friendly.