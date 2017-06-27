Search

Benfica B and ‘top Championship club’ will be opponents for Spireites on tour

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League One, Sheffield United v Chesterfield Town, Bramall Lane, 30/04/17, K.O 12pm Chesterfield's Kristian Dennis has a shot on goal Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Chesterfield have confirmed they will take on Benfica B and a ‘top Championship club’ during their pre-season tour in Spain and Portugal.

Benfica B provide the first test for Gary Caldwell’s new-look side on Tuesday 11th July at Ayamonte Stadium, a 25km drive from the club’s base for the week in Huelva.

Supporters will be welcome at the ground with free entry.

The next day and on the Friday Town fans can also watch the club train, before a game against a Championship outfit on the Saturday in Portugal.

That game will take place at Complexo Desportivo de Vila Real de Santo Antonio just across the border.

Chesterfield say there may be a €10 entry fee for that friendly.

