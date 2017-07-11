Benfica B 0-0 Chesterfield

Chesterfield’s pre-season tour got off to a solid start with an entertaining, goalless draw with Benfica B.

The match, at Complexo Desportivo in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal, allowed boss Gary Caldwell to have a look at two new signings in action for the first time.

Both Chris O’Grady and Jak McCourt had plenty of involvement in the 0-0 stalemate, the former proving a real handful for the Portuguese side and McCourt making his presence known early with a strong challenge that drew gasps from the Benfica players in the stand.

Newest signing, Sheffield United youngster Louis Reed, arrived too late at the stadium to feature, having completed a season-long loan deal earlier in the day at the Proact.

The Spireites grew into the game in both halves, with Caldwell making nine changes at the break, keeping only Joe Anyon and Reece Mitchell on the park for the second half.

Brad Barry had a first half effort sail wide and Town were in the ascendancy when the whistle went for half-time.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes to the half, Benfica B thought they’d broken the Town offside line with a dinked ball in behind, but as a forward directed his header wide, the flag went up.

Save a couple of long balls into the channels for Ricky German and Delial Brewster, Town were subdued by their opponents until midway through the half when a deep free-kick to the back post almost found Dion Donohue.

Chesterfield’s best move of the second half came with 15 minutes remaining, the ball worked down the left for Jerome Binnom-Williams to swing in a cross that was cleared as Connor Dimaio arrived.

Chesterfield (first half): Anyon, Barry, Mitchell, Maguire, Wiseman, Evatt, Hird, Rowley, Wakefield, O’Grady, Ugwu. Second half: Anyon (Parkin 70), McGinn, Binnom-Williams, Donohue, Brownell, Smith, Dimaio, Mitchell, McCourt, Brewster, German.