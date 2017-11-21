Basement battle sees two in-form teams and two red hot strikers go head-to-head

Tonight’s game at the Proact might feature the sides currently in 18th and 24th position in League Two, but it’s a battle of two form teams.

Hosts Chesterfield have lost just one of their last five league outings and visitors Forest Green Rovers have won four and drawn one.

Jack Lester admits it will be a tough game but that hasn’t dulled his appetite, having tasted victory at home for the first time as Town boss on Saturday.

He’s excited to put his side into battle again in front of the Spireites faithful.

“They had a really difficult start, as did we and they’re picking up, as are we,” he said.

“It’s another home game and a chance for the fans to see where we’re trying to go with this.

“We’ll be going into it very much on the front foot, attacking the game and looking for a positive result.

“We’re excited about the game, we can’t wait for the next one.”

The game will also present an opportunity for two of the division’s top goalscorers to go head-to-head.

Kristian Dennis hit his 10th League Two goal of the season on Saturday and Christian Doidge of Forest Green Rovers grabbed his eighth.

Dennis has five goals in his last five league games, Doidge has four in five and Lester is well aware of his threat.

But he still prefers his own number nine.

“Strikers who are scoring goals you keep an eye on, we’ve had a look at each of their players and we feel we’re ready for a good game,” he said.

“I know their centre forward has scored a few but I wouldn’t swap him for ours.”

Chesterfield will be without the suspended Scott Wiseman and Matt Briggs may still be missing.

The 26-year-old wasn’t at the Proact on Saturday due to ‘family issues’ and as of Monday had not yet returned to the club.