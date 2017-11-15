Backing for Anyon from boss and the man he replaced

Have your say

Joe Anyon will benefit from a run of games in the Chesterfield side, according to the man he has replaced between the Proact posts.

Tommy Lee retired last week at the tender age of 31 due to a shoulder problem, leaving Anyon as Jack Lester’s first choice keeper and the club’s only stopper who can boast of any real experience.

Anyon hasn’t gone without criticism in his first season as a Spireite.

At Cambridge he struggled under high balls and admitted fault when conceding from a free-kick.

And he was lucky to stay on the pitch on Saturday at Swindon when he miscontrolled a pass and saw his clearance charged down by Kaiyne Woolery, who appeared to be pulled back by the goalkeeper as they tangled.

But Lee can sympathise, having also endured a tough start to life with Town.

“Joe is an experienced goalkeeper and I think, like any player, you need a run of consistent games to reach the level you want to,” said Lee.

“I remember my first season at the club, I was in and out at the start and it was difficult.

“You need to play games.

“I’m sure a run of games for Joe and all the players in the team is going to be helpful.”

Anyon’s performance at Swindon may have featured a couple of worrying moments, but boss Jack Lester praised the former Scunthorpe custodian.

“Joe did great,” said the Town manager.

“He had a shaky moment here and there but he made some big saves.

“He came and caught the ball, made a good save at the near post.

“There’s not a lot you can do with the penalty and nothing he could do with the other goal.

“He’s played his part in what was a wonderful away performance that deserved a win.”