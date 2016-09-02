Ariyibi denies handing in transfer request

Spireites winger Gboly Ariyibi has denied handing in a transfer request.

The sought after wide man had been subject of much interest as the transfer window reached its conclusion on Wednesday night.

But Chesterfield held firm despite reported bids from Brentford, Barnsley and Derby County and Ariyibi remained at the club.

He has since taken to Twitter to address rumours he had handed in a transfer request to chiefs at the Proact Stadium.

His post read: “I would like to confirm that at no point, as has been reported, did I hand in a transfer request.

“I am contracted to Chesterfield and I am grateful for every opportunity they have given me since coming to the club.

“Like most young players if I feel I can advance my career and play higher then this would always be hard to turn down and do hope the opportunities will come again.

“It was in the club’s right to reject bids they weren’t happy with and I understand this is just the nature of professional football.

“My job is to simply play as well as I can for Chesterfield, to help the club succeed this season and I wish to assure the fans of this great club that I remain nothing but 100% dedicated to the Spireites.”

Related article: Wilson challenges wantaway Ariyibi not to sulk but to go and spark January bidding war

Related article: How Chesterfield stood firm over Gboly Ariyibi transfer chase

It sparked a wide response from supporters.

Andrew Sears (@sears 1866): “@GbolyAriyibi @ChesterfieldFC let your play on the park do your talking for you until January then lets see what happens. Good Luck Gboly”

Ashley Billyeald (@AshleyBillyeald): “@GbolyAriyibi it’s not everyday a player comes out with something like that. Top man gboly I’m sure you’ll get a big move just be patient”

CarlLamb (@carllamby2010): “@GbolyAriyibi #Spireites Great attitude a class act a real talent when the times comes both will benefit from it am sure keep doing ur thing”

John Anthony Boag (@Johnieboag): “@GbolyAriyibi Fair play mate keep doing the business on the field you will go on to achieve your ambition.#Bolyisaspireite.”

Kev Jaffray (@KevJaffray): “@GbolyAriyibi Respect mate, if you want to play in the championship what better way than to go there with a team you’re already playing for!”

Craig Tinsley (‏@craig_tinsley): “@GbolyAriyibi fair play fella. Let your football do the talking now & I’m sure even more opportunities will come”

Sharon Heeley (‏@spireite4): “@GbolyAriyibi it’s good to see that you are staying for now. Looking forward to watching you progress and sure a step up isn’t far away”

Jack (‏@jack_plast): “@GbolyAriyibi legend!”

Kate Siddall (‏@Kate_1418): “@GbolyAriyibi For this statement alone you deserve a career progressing move in January - top professional on and off the pitch.”