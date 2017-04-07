A frustrating week for Ched Evans

In a season full of frustrating weeks for Ched Evans, this week he’s had to endure another one.

Last Friday his manager was hopeful that the striker would play some part in Saturday’s game at Bolton.

But come the day of the game, the 28-year-old still wasn’t quite right and things haven’t got much better since.

Evans is still struggling with a heel injury that has required three separate stints on the sidelines and most recently, a course of injections.

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell said: “It’s another frustrating week for Ched.

“He was close to the bench but didn’t feel right and this week he’s not progressed as much as we’d have liked.

“He probably won’t be on again tomorrow.”

Former Sheffield United man Evans has played just 29 of the Spireites’ 49 matches this season, scoring seven goals in the process.

It hasn’t been the season the club were hoping for, when they signed Evans in a blaze of publicity last summer.

For the manager of a side deep in relegation trouble who have had goalscoring troubles, it’s a nightmare scenario.

“It’s one step forward, two steps back,” said Caldwell.

“We feel he’s getting close and then he can’t get out to train.

“We’re hopeful he is back at some point this season.”