A boy among men, but Charlie Wakefield impresses boss with character

Charlie Wakefield might have looked like a boy among men last week against Sheffield United, but he refused to be dominated.

The midfielder, who only turned 17 in May, impressed his manager with his determination and desire to affect the game – even after a somewhat shaky start.

Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell said: “After 15 minutes I feared the worst for him because of the pace of the game and the physicality they have.

“But it shows the strength of character he has, he kept going, kept plugging away, helped set up the goal and did some great things.”

Caldwell has shown a willingness to promote the club’s own academy talent into the first team squad.

And in Wakefield he has another player who, like Joe Rowley, excites him with his potential.

“He’s another outstanding young player at 17, playing against men.

“Physically he’s still got a long way to go to develop.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and developing him over the next few years.”

Wakefield was one of the youngest members of the Chesterfield touring party who spent time in Spain and Portugal this summer and until the Stoke Under 23s game had featured in every pre-season friendly.