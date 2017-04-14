Bramall Lane stages Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior Cup final for first time since 1940s

The Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Senior cup final will be staged at Bramall Lane for the first time since the late 1940s.

Fellow Evo-Stik League clubs Shaw Lane and Frickley Athletic meet in the final on Wednesday (April 19), kick-off 7.30.

The County FA are offering big discounts on tickets are available to all its Charter Standard Clubs.

They offer tickets at £1 each (minimum purchase of 5 tickets and maximum 30 tickets). Paying on the night would cost you £7 for adults and £3 for children/concessions.