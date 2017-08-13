WATCH: A game of two halves? Ipswich Town keeper denies Barnsley - Match highlights

Barnsley's opening home game in this season's Championship ended in another defeat but it could have been so different.

Tom Bradshaw had the Reds in front in the first half and Paul Heckingbottom's side threw everything at the visitors defence in the opening period, only to find Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski in superb form.

And after weathering that storm, the Tractor Boys revved up in the second half and overturned the deficit with a goal apiece from substitutes David McGoldrick and Martyn Waghorn.

Watch the highlights to see how Barnsley were kept out before the break.