Sam Morsy eyes permanent Barnsley move

Midfielder Sam Morsy is hopeful he can turn his loan move into a permanent deal at Barnsley.

The Egyptian international midfielder was an integral part of Wigan’s League One triumph after joining the Latics in January.

However, after the club strengthened in the middle of the park for their Championship challenge, Morsy was told he could leave.

“I said when I signed that my intention was to make it into a permanent move,” admitted Morsy.

“The previous Wigan manager [Gary Caldwell] had told me I was free to go, so I’m looking to make it a permanent deal here. I’m enjoying my time at the club. The manager [Paul Heckingbottom] has been brilliant with me and I feel like I’m improving.

“It’s a good club with the fans, the players and the staff - we all seem to be as one and that’s a really powerful thing in football.”

Despite Morsy’s eagerness for a permanent move across the Pennines, he is unsure whether it would happen in January or not.

And he wants to remain focused on the job in hand as the Reds look to keep picking up the points after a run of four wins in their last five.

He added: “In terms of whether it can get done in January is out of my hands really. It’s down to Wigan and Barnsley to sort that.

“I know January [transfer window] is approaching but I’m just focused on the next game. I just want to help the team get as many wins as possible.”