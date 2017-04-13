Report: Wigan Athletic 3 Barnsley 2 - Reds struck by Latics comeback

Barnsley were sunk in dramatic style by Wigan supersub Nick Powell.

Former Manchester United youngster Powell amazingly boosted his side’s Championship survival hopes as he hopped off the bench late on and bagged three goals inside 10 frantic minutes.

Barnsley's Adam Armstrong (2nd right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal

It proved to be a spectacular collapse from the mid-table Reds, who looked to be cruising to a second straight victory at the three-quarter stage of the match.

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom had made a couple of tweaks to starting lineup for the DW Stadium set-to.

Despite the success of the weekend at Blackburn, there was a more attacking look to the starting XI as both Tom Bradshaw and Adam Armstrong were recalled in place of midfielders Ryan Hedges and Josh Scowen.

This latest Roses battle featured plenty of chances in the first period, with the hosts so desperate to secure maximum points.

Barnsley's Ryan Kent celebrates scoring his side's second goal

However, it was the visitors who led at the break thanks to Armstrong’s predatory strike just before the interval.

After Ryan Kent had thumped the post with his initial effort, Armstrong was in the right place at the right time to mop up the rebound and fire Heckingbottom’s men into the lead.

Earlier it was the Reds who showed up first, with the recalled Bradshaw making a nuisance of himself in the Wigan box before seeing Latics skipper Stephen Warnock forced into a brave block.

The Reds were then indebted to goalkeeper Adam Davies once again as he produced another world-class save.

Wigan Athletic's Nick Powell (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Diving at full stretch, Davies somehow got a hand to a precise low strike from former Reds loanee Sam Morsy.

The hosts had clearly been given a rocket by caretaker boss Graham Barrow at the interval and they re-emerged fired up.

They came close to levelling when Max Power curled a setpiece effort just wide of the post.

The Latics were punished for that miss by a superb breakaway goal bang on the hour mark.

This time Kent was the predatory front-man for the Reds, drilling superbly into the corner of the net from 15 yards after being set free by the impressive Bradshaw.

Minutes later Kent almost turned provider as he whipped in a cross for Armstrong, who disappointingly tapped an effort wide from close range.

As if to highlight the threat still posed by battling Wigan, they swiftly hauled themselves level with still 18 minutes to go.

Sub Powell, who only returned from three months out injured last weekend, fired in a wicked free-kick that left Davies helpless, then barely 60 seconds later, the ex-United starlet side-footed home from an angle.

Power cracked a volley against the Reds’ crossbar, then after drawing a rather soft foul in the box from Angus MacDonald, Powell stroked home the resultant spot-kick to complete a quite breathless comeback.

Wigan (4-3-3): Haugaard; Hanson, Buxton, Burn, Warnock; MacDonald, Morsy (Colclough, 46), Power; Jacobs, Obertan (Powell, 66), Connolly (Byrne, 54).

Subs not used: Gilks, Perkins, Morgan, Mandron.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; Janko, Roberts, MacDonald, Jones; Watkins, Moncur, James, Kent; Bradshaw, Armstrong (Scowen, 81).

Subs not used: Townsend, Evans, Mowatt, Williams, Hedges, Lee.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire).

Att: 10,838

Star man: George Moncur.