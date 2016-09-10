Report: Preston North End 1 Barnsley 2

Adam Armstrong scored a stunning debut goal to hand Barnsley another deserved win, this time at Preston.

Taking a pass from Conor Hourihane, the Newcastle loanee showed plenty of class with just 11 minutes to go as he controlled the ball before curling home a beauty.

It keeps the brilliant Reds right up there with the challenging pack at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds' 2,000-strong travelling army enjoyed a terrific first-half performance from their team at Deepdale.

Paul Heckingbottom's confidence-fuelled charged bossed large periods and deservedly led 1-0 at the interval.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute.

Marley Watkins swung in a far-post cross towards Sam Winnall, with last season's top scorer sliding in to slot home clinically.

Earlier, Adam Hammill had seen a neat snapshot well saved by Preston's experienced 'keeper Anders Lindegaard, while Winnall's well-struck volley was also well beaten away.

The woodwork then saved the Reds as Adam Davies brilliantly palmed Paul Gallagher's free-kick onto the post.

Just before half-time it was almost 2-0 when Watkins headed Hourihane's cross narrowly wide.

Hourihane went close with the first chance of the second period, seeing his free-kick superbly stopped by Lindegaard.

Winnall also came agonisingly close to curling in a second Reds goal from just inside the box.

The Reds were punished for their missed chances in the 64th minute, with Aiden McGeady evening it up when he rifled home into the top corner, giving Davies no chance.

Davies saved the Reds minutes later when he brilliantly denied Eoin Doyle just as the Preston front-man looked as though he was about to slot home a gilt-edged chance.

McGeady went closest to a level Preston leveller, but the Reds hung on for another terrific maximum points haul.

Preston (5-3-2): Lindegaard; Vermijl, Baptiste, Clarke, Cunningham, Spurr (Hugill, 59); Gallagher (Johnson, 77), Welsh, McGeady; Robinson, Doyle (Makienok, 81).

Subs not used: Maxwell, Huntington, Browne, Pringle.

Barnsley (4-4-2): Davies; Yaidom, Roberts, MacDonald, White; Kent (Armstrong, 63), Scowen, Hourihane, Hammill (Kpekawa, 90); Watkins, Winnall (Morsy, 65).

Subs not used: Townsend, Bradshaw, Jackson, Lee.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham (County Durham).

