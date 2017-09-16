Report: Barnsley 0 Aston Villa 3 - Reds' celebrations dampened by rampant Villa

Barnsley saw their 130th anniversary celebrations spoilt by a frustrating 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Albert Adomah’s 19th minute strike and 44th minute proved the difference in the first half at Oakwell.

And a second half goal from Kienan Davis deservedly secured the maximum three points as Villa game out on top on what should have been the Reds special day.

And defeat for the Reds, watched by their terminally-ill owner Patrick Cryne, saw their three-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end as ex-Reds skipper Conor Hourihane made a winning return to his former club.

Reds boss Paul Heckingbottom made two changes to his side after a fine win over Derby County on Tuesday night.

Match-winner Andy Hammill started and midfielder Liam Lindsay as well, with Ryan Hedges and Ethan Pinnock dropped to the substitutes’ bench.

But the changes didn’t offer any extra impetus for the Reds with Villa the better of the two sides in the opening exchanges.

Skipper Adam Davies was forced to produce an excellent one-handed save, diving outstretched to his left, to deny Robert Snodgrass in the 14thminute.

But the usually reliable keeper was guilty of a clumsy mistake which gifted Vila the lead just five minutes later.

James Chester’s hopeful long-ball caused all sorts of problems and Davies should have collected at his feet, but instead he nutmegged himself and Adomah easily tapped into an empty net.

The Reds had their first real chance of the contest just after the half hour mark, but Leicester loan midfielder Harvey Barnes saw his goalbound shot charged down in the penalty area.

And to rub salt into the wound Villa grabbed a second goal a minute before half time.

Adam Jackson was penalised for a clumsy foul on Davis. Adomah clamly slotted home to double the visitors lead.

Davis put the contest out of reach ten minutes after the break with a clinical strike.

Chelsea loan substitute Ike Ugbo headed straight at Villa keeper Sam Johnstone in the 68th minute, but that was the best of the chances for the out-of-sorts hosts.

Striker Scott Hogan forced a smart save from Davies with 11 minutes left as Villa went close to extending their lead, while at the other end Ugbo should have scored and dragged a shot across the target and Hammill curled a long-range shot at keeper Sam Johnstone.

But Villa were worthy winners as boss Steve Bruce left Oakwell with a smile on his face as his side extended their current unbeaten run in all competitions to six games.

Barnsley: Davies, McCarthy, Jackson, Lindsay, Pearson, Williams, Hammill, Potts, Moncur (Ugbo 45), Barnes (Hedges 45), Bradshaw (Thiam 70).

Subs: Fryers, McGeehan, Townsend, Pinnock.

Aston Villa: Johnstone, Elmohamady, Chester, Terry, Taylor, Snodgrass (Bjarnason 83), Whelan, Hourihane, Adomah, Kodja (Onomah 61), Davis (Hogan 75).

Subs: Samba, Lansbury, Steer, Hutton.

Referee: Simon Hooper

Attendance: 14,643 (away 3,268)