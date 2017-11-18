Norwich 1-1 Barnsley - match report

Have your say

BARNSLEY posted an impressive point on their travels with a 1-1 draw at Norwich.

The Reds' are in fine form, with just one defeat in their last eight games, and this performance was another shot in the arm following manager Paul Heckingbottom's decision to snub the Sunderland job.

It didn't get off the best of starts though for the Reds.

Norwich sprung in front on 12 minutes when Josh Murphy slotted home inside the box.

The hosts were dictating much of the play and Nelson Oliveira almost doubled their lead shortly after but cleared the Barnsley crossbar when put through.

Barnsley were limited in terms of first half chances but Adam Hammill's effort during a counter attack was kept out thanks to a top save from Angus Gunn, recently called up to the senior England team.

The Reds came out resurgent after the break and they were soon on lever terms.

Harvey Barnes tucked the ball past Gunn after excellent work in the build-up by George Moncur.

Both sides tried their luck to force a winner, with James Maddison drawing a fine save from Adam Davies soon after.

But spoils were shared and the Reds head back to South Yorkshire with a worthy point.

Barnsley: Davies, Yiadom, MacDonald (McCarthy 57), Lindsay, Fryers, Williams, Hammill (Hedges 67), Potts, Moncur, Barnes, Bradshaw