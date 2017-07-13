No time to waste for Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom and his squad

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom has stressed he and his staff are under a race against time to get their squad ready for the new Championship time.

The Reds take on League Two Grimsby Town at Blundell Park on Saturday in their second official pre-season outing.

And Heckingbottom is looking for improvements, especially defensively, having shipped three goals in a 3-3 draw away to Guiseley on Tuesday night.

“We were very good with the ball and played with urgency, but out of position we were nowhere near where we want to be,” reflected Heckingbottom.

“We’ve got so many different players coming into the club from different places, well everyone is a on a different wavelength at the minute.

“This time last season I’d been with the player for four to five months and they were sick of me saying the same things to them.

“But this season we’ve got four weeks to get it [pre-season] done. That’s just our focus.

“It’s a case of getting all the individuals together and getting them together as quickly as a team as we can.

“It’s going to take some time [to mould this team], but that’s the challenge and what we look forward too.

“We speak everyday about it as staff and that’s our job.

“We’re really looking forward to it.

“We know we’ve got a long way to go, but even when we were winning games last season we were still looking to improve. So that’s not changed.”

New signing Liam Lindsay picked up a knock in midweek but should be okay for the weekend, however striker Stefan Payne is a doubt.

And Heckingbottom knows he needs more players before the Reds take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday 5th August.

“We’re nowhere near where we need to be in terms of bodies,” admitted Heckingbottom.

“We’re still a long way away from the squad we’re going to have, so that has to be quickly to we can start playing different formations.”

