'No brainer' as former loanee Lloyd Isgrove makes the move to Barnsley from Southampton

Lloyd Isgrove has spoken of his delight at returning to Barnsley after his move from Southampton was confirmed by the club on Sunday.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom described the signing as a 'no-brainer' and claimed the 24 year old turned down offers from other Championship clubs to make the switch on a three-year deal.

The midfielder had a productive spell at Oakwell during the 2015/16 season during which the Reds won promotion from League One back to the Championship, with Isgrove on the scoresheet as Heckingbottom's side beat Millwall at Wembley.

The former Sheffield Wednesday loanee also played a part in that season's Football League Trophy success.

The Wales international then returned to St Mary's where he saw out the final season of his Southampton contract, making two appearances in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

“I’m delighted to be back," he told Barnsley's official website. "I’ve been away for a year, so I am really happy to be back and I am looking forward to starting again. It’s been mad, I think I’ve had at least one tweet a day over the last year from the fans!

"I am happy to be back and I’m sure they will be pleased as well. Now I need to get back out on the training field, meet all the new lads and we can attack this season and continue to progress the Club forward.”

Heckingbottom added: “Lloyd is a great lad and we are all glad to see him back at the Club for both personality and footballing reasons. He fitted into the group here so well last time, knows the place and is a fans favourite. Once we knew there was a possibility of this deal happening, it was a no brainer.

"Lloyd expressed his desire to come back here and has turned down other good offers across the Championship, which shows his hunger to do well here and that’s exactly what we need.”