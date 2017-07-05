New signing Liam Lindsay relishing tour link-up with new Barnsley team mates

New Barnsley defender Liam Lindsay hopes to gel with his new team-mates on the club’s pre-season trip.

The squad travelled to Hungary on Monday for an intense week-long training camp.

The squad began their training regime yesterday as head coach Paul Heckingbottom puts them through their paces ahead of the new campaign.

It is a great chance for Lindsay and the other six incomings to get to know the other players in the squad.

Lindsay, who joined the club from Partick Thistle, said: “It’s important to get along with your team-mates and it’ll be nice to get to know them. It’ll be a good week training.”

The player penned a three-year deal as Heckingbottom strengthened his defensive stocks before Marc Roberts’ big-money move to Championship rivals Birmingham City.

Roberts became the latest to come off the Barnsley defensive conveyor belt as he signed a five-year deal at St Andrews at the weekend.

The track record of developing defenders helped Lindsay make his mind up on a move south of the border.

The up-and-coming 21-year-old added: “There’s so many players who have moved on here, especially defenders. It’s a good place to play and show what I can do.”

Meanwhile, CEO Gauthier Ganaye has revealed the club are taking steps to try and secure Andy Yiadom’s future at the club.

The Ghanaian international, pictured, impressed in his debut season at Championship level last term, but is entering the last year of his deal.

Elliot Lee has left Oakwell after it was agreed to end his contract early. The player has signed a two-year-deal with Luton Town, where he previously played on loan.