Match report: Barnsley 3-0 Sunderland

Have your say

SUPER Barnsley were simply too hot for Sunderland on a sun-drenched afternoon at Oakwell.

Paul Heckingbottom's confidence-fuelled side bagged their first win against Sunderland since 1998, and deservedly so.

Two goals inside four minutes just after the half-hour mark swung the game firmly into the Reds' favour.

Ike Ugbo broke the deadlock, crashing home from close range after a low, drilled cross from Harvey Barnes.

It was Barnes who doubled the lead spectacularly soon after.

The Reds' impressive full debutant volleyed home superbly from 15 yards after Adam Hammill's cross wasn't cleared sufficiently by a disappointing Sunderland defence.

The Black Cats threatened early on when George Honeyman's dangerous cross was almost turned into his own net by Adam Jackson.

Lewis Grabban also went close for the visitors, but they left the field at the interval to a crescendo of boos.

The Reds opened the second period brightly, with Brad Potts testing 'keeper Robbin Ruiter with a smart 20-yard drive just two minutes in.

Just past the hour mark Barnes was unlucky when his looping header from a tight angle landed on the roof of the net.

The victory was effectively wrapped up in the 67th minute when the impressive George Moncur slotted comfortably past Ruiter from 12 yards after being played in by Ugbo.

Full-back Jason McCarthy ought to have done better late on when he blazed over the top from 12 yards, but it mattered not, the Reds had comfortably registered their second win of the Championship season.

Barnsley (4-1-4-1): Davies; McCarthy, Lindsay, Jackson, Pearson; Williams; Hammill (Thiam, 89), Moncur, Potts, Barnes (Hedges, 66); Ugbo (Bradshaw, 71).

Subs not used: Townsend, Pinnock, Mowatt, Bird.

Sunderland (4-4-2): Ruiter; Jones, Browning, Kone, Oviedo (Matthews, 80); Honeyman (Khazri, 65), Cattermole, N'Dong, McGeady; Vaughan (Gooch, 54), Grabban.

Subs not used: Steele, O'Shea, Gibson, Asoro.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire).