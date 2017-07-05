Marc Roberts opens up about tough call in leaving boyhood club Barnsley for Birmingham City

Former Barnsley captain Marc Roberts has spoken about the difficulty of leaving his hometown club.

Roberts was a rock at the heart of the Reds’ defence for two seasons after joining for free from Non-League side Halifax Town.

The centre-back netted five goals during his 85 appearances for the club, before moving to Birmingham City in a £3.5m deal last weekend.

“It was an emotional decision to leave Barnsley, my hometown club,” admitted Roberts, who penned a five-year deal at St Andrew’s. “It’s a good move for me and I’m happy to be here at such a big club. I’m happy to move here and be able to work under a manager like Harry Redknapp. There has been a lot of interest, but when a manager like Harry asks you for your signature then you’ve got to take it seriously.”

The last time the two sides faced off Roberts was sent off during their 2-2 draw on New Year’s Eve.

And he still thinks the decision was unfair. He added: “I thought it was a bit harsh myself [the sending off]. Sometimes things happen in football and it was obviously good for Birmingham, but I don’t get sent off very often.

“It was a bit of a surprise, but it’s one of them things, it happens.”

Barnsley turned down a bid, believed to be around £1.5m, from the Midland’s club back in January, before Harry Redknapp lured the player away from Oakwell.

Roberts will return to face Paul Heckingbottom’s boys on November 4, before the Reds travel to the 26-year-old’s new home ground on February 24.