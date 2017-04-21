Loan period at Peterborough worked wonders for Barnsley midfielder

Midfielder George Moncur feels he was welcomed back to Barnsley with open arms after going out on loan.

The 23-year-old joined the ranks at Oakwell for £500,000 in the summer, but quickly decided to go out on loan to Peterborough United to get some game time. However, he has had a renewed hunger since returning in January, and has been a stand-out over the past few weeks.

“It’s been fine since I’ve been back, all the lads are class,” reflected Moncur. “The gaffer [Paul Heckingbottom] is different gravy and Claps [assistant coach Jamie Clapham] has been class too. They’ve all been brilliant in terms of that. It’s not just people around the club, it’s the fans too, they have been great with me. I’ve seen some stuff on social media which I’m really happy with and I hope to do more for them.”

Moncur wants to do everything in his power to cement his placed in the side.

Head coach Heckingbottom stated he would have preferred the player to fight for his place instead of going out on loan, but that is exactly what he has done since returning to the club. Moncur added: “I want to do everything I can to play for Barnsley and the gaffer and hopefully I’m carrying it out pretty well.”

With former boss Lee Johnson’s new side Bristol City fighting for their Championship lives, Moncur knows they will throw the kitchen sink at the Reds.

He said: “Any game in the Championship is tough, but when you’re playing a team down there it makes it even harder.

“When we played Wigan, I thought that was really tough.

“It’s going to be a hard game when you play sides down there.

“If we do what we can do then I’m sure we will take something out of the game.”