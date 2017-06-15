‘It’s 1-0 to Barnsley!’ says Jason McCarthy after ‘snubbing’ Sheffield United

Barnsley have got one over local rivals Sheffield United before the new season has even begun, according to newest signing Jason McCarthy.

Both clubs were interested in bringing the promising defender to South Yorkshire when it became apparent Southampton were willing to let him go for a nominal fee.

However, it was the Reds who got the early bragging right as the player committed to a three-year deal at Oakwell - despite holding talks with the powers that be at Bramall Lane.

“It’s 1-0 Barnsley in that respect,” the 21-year-old right-back told Radio Sheffield.

“I’ve heard already from a few cab drivers up that way that they’re delighted I picked Barnsley over Sheffield United.

“It was an easy decision and the manager made it an easy decision for me.

“Hopefully I’m in the squad for that one and I can see for myself what that rivalry is all about.

“There were a few interested, but I’m delighted I picked Barnsley and I wouldn’t have chosen anyone else.”

It is not the first time McCarthy has haunted the Blades’ as he memorably scored last season, whilst on loan, as Walsall crushed Chris Wilder’s league-winning side 4-1.

And for those who have not seen much of the player, he believes his work rate is second to none.

He a0dded: “I’m a player who works hard and covers a lot of distances.

“I backed myself last season in League One, and the season before in League Two, to outrun any player.

“I don’t think many players can match my work rate and I know that sounds really basic, but the fans will get to see that when I play.”

Meanwhile, Angus MacDonald got his charity bike ride underway yesterday.

MacDonald is raising money for Epilepsy Research UK, because his sister Sophie suffers from the condition.

The 200-mile trip was initially meant to take place at the start of the month, but unforeseen circumstances saw the ride pushed back.