Heckingbottom not happy with a point as Barnsley are hit by late QPR strike

Barnsley head coach Paul Heckingbottom was disappointed with his side's performance in their 1-1 draw at home to QPR.

Rangers went away from Oakwell with a point as Luke Freeman stunned the home support with a brilliant equaliser from distance late on.

Harvey Barnes produced a rare piece of quality in the first half to open the scoring in the 20th minute when he superbly curled the ball into the top corner after the ball fell kindly to him on the edge of the box.

The away side continued to press with the home fans becoming increasingly frustrated with their side's defensive approach in the second half.

The negativity culminated in Freeman matching Barnes' first-half effort to equalise in the 87th minute of the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Commenting on the draw, Heckingbottom said: "Performance-wise it was disappointing from my point of view and obviously the result as well.

"I would have been delighted if we had played poorly and won 1-0 but I don't think we're there yet.

"I still thought we were the better team in the first half, but we're nowhere near the levels we have been throughout the game. That was disappointing because we can control that.

"It was the simple things, like the 10-yard passes, the organisation and set plays and you end up working harder when you get those things wrong.

"It's a product of the youth in the squad. We did very well against Forest, but we're still bombing forward when we're winning when we could just slow the game down.

"Obviously it's not what we're after, but upon reflection to play that poorly and be disappointed not to come away with three points shows we've come a long way."