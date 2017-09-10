Heckingbottom happy to see Reds make their point - Preston North End 1 Barnsley 1

Have your say

Paul Heckingbottom was satisfied after his team battled hard to secure a well-deserved point at Preston.

Barnsley returned from the international break with an impressive overall performance at Deepdale, and they bagged a share of the spoils against a tough North End side thanks to Brad Potts’ equaliser.

Adam Davies played another key role for Barnsley

Heckingbottom was slightly relieved after Adam Davies produced an amazing save at the death to deny Preston’s Sean Maguire, but a defeat for the Reds would have been very harsh.

“I was pleased with a point,” said Heckingbottom afterwards.

“It was a good game and probably decent to watch for the fans.

“Both teams were going for it at the end.

Brad Potts was Barnsley's star man

“I was pleased because there were lots of good performances out there.

“Davo (Adam Davies) made a great save at the end, but everyone in front of him defended great.

“It would have been cruel to lose at the end.”

Never mind settling for a point, Heckingbottom clearly felt his team could have sealed a second straight Championship win following the thumping 3-0 victory over Sunderland a fortnight earlier.

The Reds boss added: “We were comfortable, but we didn’t look like scoring until they scored.

“Our better chances probably came on the break in the second half and we had one cleared off the line, it was maybe coulda, shoulda have won the game.

“I’ll take a point from that performance.

“There was lots in there that we have been trying to work on and that made us a lot stronger.

“It’s another improvement.”

Maguire opened the scoring after 23 minutes, nodding home Tom Barkhuizen’s cross precisely into the corner.

However, the Reds struck back three minutes later, with Brad Potts bundling home Adam Hammill’s cross to register his first goal in a Barnsley shirt.

After the break Ike Ugbo was denied by a last-ditch goal-line clearance from North End skipper Paul Huntington.

‘gutted’ over Mcburnie deal collapse

The proposed deal for Leeds-born Oli McBurnie to make the move to oakwell from Swansea was announced by both clubs as going through on transfer deadline day, but late paperwork issues meant the EFL rejected the move late last week.

“I’m gutted about it, but first and foremost I feel for Oli,” said Heckingbottom.

“We’d had it sorted it from May last season.

“He’s desperate to come. Maybe further down the line I’ll see the significance when I’ve not got my four strikers.

“We just couldn’t get the deal over the line in time.

“He was seeing this as a massive opportunity, but we can’t let him take it to heart too much and be down on himself.”

Davies proving his worth at Barnsley

Once again Adam Davies proved what a top-class goalkeeper he was at the weekend at Deepdale.

His unbelievable save right at the end of the Championship clash, from Preston’s Sean Maguire, was truly world class.

It made sure that his Reds team returned back to Yorkshire with a potentially precious point they had richly deserved, but that’s not the first time that has happened.

Twenty-five-year-old Davies, snapped up for nothing three years ago from Sheffield Wednesday, has regularly saved his team, and his value to the club definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.

Reds manager Paul Heckingbottom knows how pivotal Davies has been over the past couple of seasons, and providing he stays at Oakwell for the foreseeable, he’ll continue to earn vital points for the team.

A full Welsh international cap is surely not far away for the German-born stopper.